Sports

No. 23 Texas A&M 23, No. 10 Arkansas 21

Arkansas 14 0 0 7 21
Texas A&M 0 13 10 0 23
First Quarter

ARK_Ket.Jackson 32 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 9:44.

ARK_W.Thompson 56 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 5:25.

Second Quarter

TXAM_E.Stewart 10 pass from M.Johnson (Bond kick), 8:45.

TXAM_Chappell 15 fumble return (pass failed), 3:11.

Third Quarter

TXAM_Achane 9 run (Bond kick), 11:41.

TXAM_FG Bond 31, 3:48.

Fourth Quarter

ARK_Jefferson 6 run (Little kick), 10:05.

___

ARK TXAM
First downs 24 15
Total Net Yards 415 343
Rushes-yards 54-244 34-192
Passing 171 151
Punt Returns 2--1 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-19-0 11-21-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 3-21
Punts 6-36.333 5-43.6
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 9-65
Time of Possession 30:34 29:26

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arkansas, Jefferson 18-105, R.Sanders 17-68, Green 9-36, D.Johnson 5-32, Dubinion 2-17, Hornsby 1-0, Haselwood 1-(minus 5), (Team) 1-(minus 9). Texas A&M, Achane 19-159, M.Johnson 13-39, (Team) 2-(minus 6).

PASSING_Arkansas, Jefferson 12-19-0-171. Texas A&M, M.Johnson 11-21-0-151.

RECEIVING_Arkansas, Haselwood 5-56, W.Thompson 2-57, K.Jackson 1-32, Landers 1-19, Knox 1-8, Bax 1-0, Hornsby 1-(minus 1). Texas A&M, Green 3-50, E.Stewart 3-36, Achane 3-15, A.Smith 1-32, Brown 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arkansas, Little 42. Texas A&M, Bond 53.

