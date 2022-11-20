No. 23 Michigan 69, Fairfield 53

Kiser 5-7 10-12 20, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 6-13 4-4 17, Nolan 3-8 0-0 9, Phelia 7-15 2-2 17, Crockett 1-1 0-0 2, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Kampschroeder 1-1 0-0 2, Stuck 1-1 0-0 2, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-49 16-18 69
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute