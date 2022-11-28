No. 23 Gonzaga 62, Maine 43

Bornemann 3-10 0-0 7, Smith 2-7 1-2 5, Gallego 2-3 0-0 5, Hodgson 0-8 1-2 1, Rockwood 2-4 0-0 5, Laurence 2-2 0-1 4, Christopher 1-5 0-0 3, Simon 0-0 0-0 0, Talon 5-9 2-3 13, Shlush 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 4-8 43
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute