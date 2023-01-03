No. 23 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma 70

Bickle 2-8 5-6 10, Andrews 8-20 9-11 30, Asberry 6-12 1-1 14, Littlepage-Buggs 1-1 0-0 2, Owens 3-9 3-4 9, Gillispie 1-5 0-0 2, Porter 2-3 2-3 6, Ferreira 0-2 0-0 0, Fontleroy 4-7 0-2 8, Totals 27-67 20-27 81
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies