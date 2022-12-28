No. 22 Xavier 84, St. John's 79

Freemantle 6-13 1-2 14, J.Nunge 10-15 1-2 23, Boum 4-11 8-8 17, C.Jones 2-6 2-4 7, Kunkel 3-8 0-0 7, Claude 2-8 0-1 4, Hunter 3-7 2-4 8, Edwards 2-3 0-0 4, Tandy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 14-21 84.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies