No. 22 Nebraska 79, Houston Christian 48

Collins 5-9 1-3 14, Nzoiwu 4-11 2-2 10, Sutherland 0-3 0-0 0, Vujakovic 4-13 0-0 11, Wilson 3-6 2-3 9, Oly 0-4 0-2 0, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Maguire 0-5 0-0 0, Cotton 1-2 1-2 4, Totals 17-53 6-12 48
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1