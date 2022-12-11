No. 22 Gonzaga 73, UC Davis 55

Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Norris 5-6 2-5 12, Burns 0-2 0-0 0, Sussman 1-6 0-0 3, Turner 3-11 1-1 8, Jones 2-3 2-2 8, Epps 1-1 0-0 2, Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Sabel 3-8 0-0 7, Sanders 1-5 0-0 3, Baker 2-3 1-3 5, Totals 21-50 6-11 55
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs