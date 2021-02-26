Skip to main content
No. 21 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 49

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (20-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
LeeAnne Wirth 19 8-9 0-0 3-5 1 1 16
Jenn Wirth 17 2-6 3-4 0-2 3 0 7
Townsend 19 8-12 3-3 3-8 6 0 23
Kayleigh Truong 21 0-3 0-0 1-2 7 0 0
Walker 20 3-6 0-0 1-3 3 0 8
Barfield 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Hollingsworth 6 3-4 1-1 0-0 0 3 8
Kempton 14 3-3 2-3 1-1 2 2 8
O'Connor 13 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Virjoghe 11 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 1 4
Forsyth 14 1-4 0-0 1-5 1 1 2
Kaylynne Truong 14 3-5 0-0 1-4 2 1 7
Williams 10 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Ejim 6 2-2 2-2 0-0 1 0 6
Scanlon 11 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 37-66 11-13 14-40 27 11 95

Percentages: FG 56.061, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Townsend 4-5, Walker 2-4, Hollingsworth 1-2, O'Connor 1-3, Truong 1-1, Williams 1-1, Truong 0-1, Barfield 0-1, Forsyth 0-3, Scanlon 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Wirth 1, Walker 1)

Turnovers: 7 (Wirth 2, Forsyth 2, Townsend 1, Walker 1, Kempton 1)

Steals: 10 (Wirth 3, Truong 3, Townsend 2, Walker 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PEPPERDINE (5-16) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Andriuolo 31 2-6 1-2 0-3 0 4 7
Carson 26 3-5 0-0 0-2 2 1 7
Dusharm 23 0-4 0-0 1-5 0 3 0
Bambrick 33 4-13 0-0 0-0 2 0 12
Givens 17 1-6 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Rivera 28 1-6 5-6 0-0 1 0 7
Ruffus-Milner 20 4-6 1-1 2-3 1 4 9
Montoya 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Nwaba 17 2-3 1-4 1-4 1 2 5
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-49 8-13 7-23 8 14 49

Percentages: FG 34.694, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Bambrick 4-8, Andriuolo 2-3, Carson 1-2, Rivera 0-2, Ruffus-Milner 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Givens 3, Bambrick 2, Rivera 2, Ruffus-Milner 2, Team 2, Dusharm 1)

Steals: 2 (Andriuolo 1, Carson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Pepperdine 8 11 12 18 49
Gonzaga 27 26 25 17 95

A_200

Officials_Lee Mullen, Nicole Leon, Tiffany Bird