No. 21 Baylor 81, Texas Tech 74

Bridges 6-9 1-1 14, Thamba 0-0 2-2 2, Cryer 5-7 4-7 18, Flagler 4-14 0-0 9, George 8-15 6-6 27, Love 1-7 1-2 3, Ojianwuna 3-4 0-0 6, Lohner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 14-18 81.

TEXAS TECH (10-8)

Aimaq 5-8 1-3 12, Obanor 4-6 1-1 10, Harmon 2-4 0-3 4, Isaacs 4-15 3-4 14, Tyson 7-13 2-2 19, Walton 4-6 0-0 12, Batcho 1-1 1-2 3, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 8-15 74.

Halftime_Baylor 48-40. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 11-29 (George 5-11, Cryer 4-4, Bridges 1-4, Flagler 1-8, Love 0-2), Texas Tech 12-31 (Walton 4-6, Tyson 3-8, Isaacs 3-13, Aimaq 1-1, Obanor 1-2, Harmon 0-1). Rebounds_Baylor 28 (Ojianwuna 6), Texas Tech 29 (Tyson 12). Assists_Baylor 16 (Flagler 5), Texas Tech 17 (Harmon 6). Total Fouls_Baylor 18, Texas Tech 14. A_14,152 (15,098).

