No. 21 Baylor 62, Oklahoma 60

Bridges 4-6 0-0 11, Thamba 3-4 0-0 6, Cryer 2-11 2-2 6, Flagler 7-16 0-0 16, George 3-12 3-7 11, Love 2-5 2-2 6, Lohner 0-0 0-0 0, Ojianwuna 0-4 6-6 6, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 13-17 62.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships