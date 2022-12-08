No. 21 Arkansas 63, Lamar 50

Imevbore 1-2 0-0 2, Weems 0-1 2-3 2, Adams 5-12 0-0 12, Dean 3-11 2-2 11, Taylor 4-12 0-0 9, Davis 3-10 2-3 8, Bernard 0-2 0-0 0, Craft 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 18-55 8-10 50
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs