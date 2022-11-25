No. 20 UCLA 72, Jackson St. 60

Woodard 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 4-9 2-2 10, Boler 5-10 4-4 14, Luckett 2-6 0-0 4, Martino 2-10 5-7 9, Hickmon 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, White 4-7 1-4 9, Breland 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 3-14 3-4 10, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 15-21 60
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute