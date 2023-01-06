Skip to main content
No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52

Dickie 2-9 5-8 9, Rathbun 3-4 0-0 6, Krimili 6-16 0-0 12, McDowell-White 4-7 0-0 11, Vaalavirta 1-2 0-0 3, Christie 1-8 0-0 3, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Baum 0-1 0-0 0, Gayles 0-2 0-0 0, Langer 2-4 2-2 7, Latu 0-0 0-0 0, Fulcher 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 19-53 8-12 52

GONZAGA (15-2)

Ejim 7-12 0-0 15, Hollingsworth 5-6 2-2 13, Maxwell 2-6 0-0 5, Truong 5-16 4-5 17, Williams 3-10 0-0 7, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 25-55 6-7 63

San Francisco 14 11 15 12 52
Gonzaga 11 14 18 20 63

3-Point Goals_San Francisco 6-19 (Dickie 0-4, Krimili 0-3, McDowell-White 3-3, Vaalavirta 1-2, Christie 1-3, Baum 0-1, Langer 1-3), Gonzaga 7-21 (Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Truong 3-12, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1). Assists_San Francisco 9 (Krimili 5), Gonzaga 14 (Truong 9). Fouled Out_San Francisco Christie, Gonzaga Little. Rebounds_San Francisco 28 (Dickie 6), Gonzaga 36 (Ejim 12). Total Fouls_San Francisco 14, Gonzaga 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,823.

