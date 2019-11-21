No. 20 Arkansas women use hot start, whip Belmont 91-30

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee and Makayla Daniels scored 21 points apiece and No. 20 Arkansas cruised to a 91-60 win over Belmont on Wednesday night, completing a perfect season-opening homestand.

Alex Tolefree added 20 points for the Razorbacks, who had the game wrapped up early, leading 55-22 at the half.

Dungee was 8-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers, Daniels 6 of 10 and went 8 of 10 from the foul line and Tolefree was 5 of 8 behind the arc and perfect on five free throws.

Arkansas (5-0), last ranked as high as 20 on January 9, 2011, shot 59% in the first half (19 of 32) and even better behind the line (8 of 11). Dungee did the most damage, scoring 19. Daniels had 14 and Tolefree 11. The Razorbacks had just three turnovers.

The Bruins (3-2) shot just 29 percent, going 2 of 17 from distance and didn’t get to the foul line. Ellie Harmeyer, who finished with 27 points, had 13 points at halftime on 6 of 10 shooting while her teammates were 4 of 25.

Belmont shot 47% in the second half and Arkansas 35%, going just 4 of 17 on 3s.

