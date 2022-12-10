No. 2 Texas 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 43

Greene 5-12 2-2 14, Plet 0-1 0-0 0, Doss 4-13 0-0 8, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Milton 5-10 1-1 13, Ware 2-3 0-0 5, Reinhart 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Virden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 3-3 43.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs