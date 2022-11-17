No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

Ackerman 0-2 0-0 0, Anousinh 1-5 0-0 3, Bourland 2-7 0-0 4, Kovacikova 4-5 0-0 11, Shah 3-10 0-0 8, Nielacna 0-3 3-4 3, Lichtie 2-5 1-1 6, Stajic 1-1 0-0 2, Toure 1-2 0-0 3, Willett 1-2 0-0 3, Wu 0-2 0-0 0, Dickson 0-4 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Karlin 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 15-50 4-5 43
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute