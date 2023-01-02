No. 2 Stanford 73, No. 15 Arizona 57

Martinez 4-13 0-0 8, Reese 2-7 0-0 4, Fields 1-4 0-1 2, Loville 4-12 3-3 12, Pellington 2-6 1-2 5, Nnaji 2-5 0-0 4, Conner 3-4 3-3 10, Gilbert 1-3 0-0 2, Pueyo 5-12 0-0 10, Totals 24-66 7-9 57
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies