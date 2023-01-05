No. 2 Houston 87, SMU 53

Odigie 5-8 4-5 14, Williamson 0-4 4-6 4, Nutall 3-8 4-4 12, Phelps 2-11 2-3 6, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Ambrose-Hylton 2-3 0-1 4, Lanier 1-3 1-4 4, Wright 1-3 2-2 4, Todorovic 0-1 3-3 3, Koulibaly 0-1 0-0 0, Njie 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 20-28 53.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies