No. 2 Georgia 34, No. 18 Auburn 10

Georgia 3 14 7 10 - 34 Auburn 3 0 7 0 - 10 First Quarter AUB_FG Carlson 24, 8:19. UGA_FG Podlesny 23, 2:55. Second Quarter UGA_White 1 run (Podlesny kick), 14:39. UGA_A.Mitchell 3 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 9:10. Third Quarter UGA_McConkey 60 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 6:01. AUB_Bigsby 6 run (Carlson kick), 4:01. Fourth Quarter UGA_FG Podlesny 21, 14:52. UGA_White 10 run (Podlesny kick), 7:11. A_87,451. ___ UGA AUB First downs 22 17 Total Net Yards 432 318 Rushes-yards 49-201 29-46 Passing 231 272 Punt Returns 1-1 1-0 Kickoff Returns 1-32 2-30 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 14-21-0 24-43-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 4-46 Punts 3-45.667 6-46.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-18 5-34 Time of Possession 35:44 25:50 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Georgia, White 18-79, Milton 9-43, Bennett 6-41, Cook 7-35, Edwards 6-3, Clark 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Auburn, Bigsby 10-28, J.Hunter 5-18, Shivers 4-16, Nix 10-(minus 16). PASSING_Georgia, Bennett 14-21-0-231. Auburn, Nix 21-38-1-217, Finley 3-5-0-55. RECEIVING_Georgia, McConkey 5-135, Bowers 2-43, Cook 2-10, A.Mitchell 2-10, K.Jackson 2-8, Washington 1-25. Auburn, Hudson 5-50, Robertson 4-59, Bigsby 3-22, Shivers 3-11, Sh.Jackson 2-37, King 2-31, J.Hunter 2-2, Newton 1-31, Shenker 1-20, Deal 1-9. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia, Podlesny 43.