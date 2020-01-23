https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/No-2-Baylor-66-TCU-57-14996983.php
No. 2 Baylor 66, TCU 57
Cox 5-12 1-6 11, Egbo 7-10 0-2 14, Cooper 5-14 1-4 14, Landrum 4-7 2-2 10, Richards 5-6 0-0 10, Bickle 0-1 2-2 2, Ursin 1-4 2-4 5, Totals 27-54 8-20 66
Akomolafe 3-8 0-0 6, Berry 1-6 0-0 2, Heard 3-14 5-7 11, Ray 6-13 0-0 16, Woods 3-8 7-7 13, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Obinma 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 2-6 2-3 7, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 14-17 57
|Baylor
|16
|14
|14
|22
|—
|66
|TCU
|12
|14
|19
|12
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-12 (Cooper 3-6, Landrum 0-3, Ursin 1-3), TCU 5-19 (Berry 0-3, Heard 0-1, Ray 4-10, Bradley 1-5). Assists_Baylor 20 (Richards 8), TCU 13 (Heard 4). Fouled Out_Baylor Egbo, Landrum. Rebounds_Baylor 41 (Richards 4-8), TCU 30 (Akomolafe 4-9). Total Fouls_Baylor 18, TCU 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,829.
