No. 19 UCLA 87, Denver 64

Kisunas 4-6 0-0 8, Tainamo 6-10 3-4 16, Bruner 3-6 3-4 10, Lukic 1-2 1-2 4, Mullins 6-12 2-3 14, Bowen 2-5 2-4 8, Corbett 1-2 0-2 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-2 0-0 0, Mukuna 0-0 2-2 2, Bickham 0-1 0-0 0, Hess 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 13-21 64.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs