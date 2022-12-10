Skip to main content
Sports

No. 19 UCLA 87, Denver 64

Kisunas 4-6 0-0 8, Tainamo 6-10 3-4 16, Bruner 3-6 3-4 10, Lukic 1-2 1-2 4, Mullins 6-12 2-3 14, Bowen 2-5 2-4 8, Corbett 1-2 0-2 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-2 0-0 0, Mukuna 0-0 2-2 2, Bickham 0-1 0-0 0, Hess 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 13-21 64.

UCLA (8-2)

Bona 3-5 2-2 8, Bailey 2-9 0-0 4, Campbell 3-10 1-2 7, Clark 10-14 2-4 24, Jaquez 9-11 0-0 18, Andrews 5-10 0-0 11, Singleton 2-7 0-0 6, Nwuba 1-1 0-0 2, McClendon 1-6 0-0 3, Canka 2-2 0-0 4, Etienne 0-2 0-0 0, Manjikian 0-1 0-0 0, Stong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-79 5-8 87.

Halftime_UCLA 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Denver 5-12 (Bowen 2-3, Bruner 1-2, Lukic 1-2, Tainamo 1-2, Bickham 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1), UCLA 6-25 (Clark 2-4, Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, McClendon 1-4, Jaquez 0-1, Manjikian 0-1, Stong 0-1, Bailey 0-3, Campbell 0-5). Rebounds_Denver 35 (Tainamo 8), UCLA 31 (Clark 5). Assists_Denver 15 (Bruner 7), UCLA 14 (Andrews 5). Total Fouls_Denver 16, UCLA 19.

More for you
Written By