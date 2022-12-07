No. 19 Baylor 91, Texas-Arlington 36

Jacobs 1-3 2-2 4, Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Goudeau 2-10 0-0 5, Reniya Jones 0-2 0-0 0, White 1-9 0-0 2, Gipson 2-5 2-5 6, Ringenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Benjamin 0-9 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 3-6 0-0 8, SanFilippo 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-2 1-2 4, Totals 13-50 6-11 36
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs