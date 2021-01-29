Skip to main content
No. 18 Gonzaga 77, Pacific 65

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (14-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
LeeAnne Wirth 25 7-12 0-0 2-9 1 1 14
Jenn Wirth 22 7-8 1-1 0-7 2 2 15
Townsend 24 4-6 1-1 0-2 3 2 9
Kayleigh Truong 25 4-9 2-3 0-2 8 2 10
Walker 24 0-5 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Barfield 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Hollingsworth 3 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Kempton 16 3-4 0-0 1-2 2 1 6
O'Connor 14 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 5
Virjoghe 8 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Forsyth 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Kaylynne Truong 18 1-2 0-0 0-1 4 1 3
Williams 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ejim 6 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Scanlon 9 2-3 1-2 0-0 1 0 6
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-60 5-7 6-31 21 13 77

Percentages: FG 56.667, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-10, .4 (O'Connor 1-1, Forsyth 1-1, Truong 1-1, Scanlon 1-1, Townsend 0-1, Truong 0-2, Walker 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wirth 2, Hollingsworth 1, Virjoghe 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Truong 4, Virjoghe 2, Team 2, Wirth 1, Wirth 1, Townsend 1, Walker 1, Barfield 1, Kempton 1, Truong 1, Ejim 1, Scanlon 1)

Steals: 8 (Walker 2, Kempton 2, Wirth 1, Truong 1, Ejim 1, Scanlon 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PACIFIC (5-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McDavid 26 3-9 0-0 0-2 0 0 6
Whitehead 16 2-2 0-0 1-1 3 2 4
Ashby 20 2-6 0-1 0-1 0 1 5
Higgins 30 1-5 7-8 0-10 3 1 9
Tillman 29 3-5 0-0 0-0 2 1 9
Schweizer 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Johnson 12 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 4 0
Randhawa 28 7-12 1-4 1-2 2 1 16
Adams 22 4-8 2-2 1-1 0 1 11
Smith 12 2-4 0-0 0-0 3 1 5
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-52 10-15 3-18 13 13 65

Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Tillman 3-3, Ashby 1-2, Randhawa 1-5, Adams 1-1, Smith 1-3, Higgins 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Ashby 4, Tillman 3, Higgins 2, McDavid 1, Schweizer 1, Johnson 1, Randhawa 1, Smith 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Higgins 4, Tillman 2, McDavid 1, Ashby 1, Randhawa 1, Adams 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Gonzaga 13 32 17 15 77
Pacific 12 9 17 27 65

A_0

Officials_Anita Ortega, Alecia Murray, Benny Luna