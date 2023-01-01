No. 18 Arizona 63, California 56

Martinez 1-3 0-0 2, Reese 6-16 2-4 14, Fields 1-4 1-4 4, Loville 3-10 2-2 9, Pellington 5-9 2-8 12, Nnaji 2-4 2-2 6, Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 4-6 1-2 10, Pueyo 2-3 2-2 6, Totals 24-55 12-24 63
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies