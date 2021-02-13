Skip to main content
No. 17 Gonzaga 67, Santa Clara 50

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (18-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
LeeAnne Wirth 21 5-9 1-1 0-4 0 2 12
Jenn Wirth 18 6-11 0-0 6-9 1 3 12
Townsend 26 4-12 0-0 2-3 3 1 10
Kayleigh Truong 24 4-7 0-0 0-0 4 2 8
Walker 24 0-1 2-2 1-4 4 1 2
Barfield 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hollingsworth 1 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Kempton 20 5-8 2-3 1-3 0 1 12
O'Connor 13 1-4 0-0 1-3 1 0 3
Virjoghe 12 0-6 2-2 3-5 0 0 2
Forsyth 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kaylynne Truong 20 1-2 0-0 0-5 2 2 2
Williams 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ejim 7 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Scanlon 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-65 7-8 18-43 15 12 67

Percentages: FG 43.077, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Townsend 2-6, Wirth 1-2, O'Connor 1-4, Truong 0-2, Walker 0-1, Barfield 0-1, Truong 0-1, Scanlon 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wirth 1, Forsyth 1, Truong 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Townsend 3, Kempton 2, Scanlon 2, Wirth 1, Wirth 1, Truong 1, Truong 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Wirth 1, Truong 1, Walker 1, Truong 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SANTA CLARA (12-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Herlihy 36 3-8 0-0 0-6 0 2 7
Wiehl 26 4-6 1-2 2-2 1 2 11
Maldonado 27 2-5 0-0 0-4 2 2 4
Pritchard 23 2-4 2-4 0-2 0 1 6
VanAllen 31 2-9 5-5 0-0 1 2 9
Shayley Harris 3 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Hollingsworth 18 3-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 7
Nixon 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Edmanson 10 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Katie Harris 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hiraki 15 0-5 0-0 0-0 1 4 0
Stafford 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-48 8-11 5-24 6 17 50

Percentages: FG 39.583, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Wiehl 2-3, Herlihy 1-3, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maldonado 0-1, VanAllen 0-4, Edmanson 0-1, Hiraki 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Herlihy 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Wiehl 4, VanAllen 3, Herlihy 2, Hiraki 2, Pritchard 1)

Steals: 5 (Herlihy 2, Maldonado 1, Hollingsworth 1, Hiraki 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Santa Clara 8 3 24 15 50
Gonzaga 12 22 12 21 67

A_0

Officials_Ashley Ellis, Tiffany Bird, Melissa Barlow