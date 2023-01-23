No. 17 Baylor 75, No. 9 Kansas 69

Adams 1-5 2-2 4, Wilson 10-16 0-0 23, Dick 8-13 6-6 24, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, McCullar 3-9 8-8 14, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0, Pettiford 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 1-1 0-0 2, Udeh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 16-16 69.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson