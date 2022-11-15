Skip to main content
No. 17 Baylor 58, SMU 55

Embry 7-13 1-2 16, Wilkinson 5-12 0-0 10, Bradley 5-13 1-1 11, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 4-10 2-2 12, Bayliss 0-0 0-0 0, Brow 0-5 0-0 0, Perry 1-4 0-0 3, Pitts 1-5 0-0 2, Peterson 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 23-65 5-7 55

BAYLOR (3-0)

Andrews 4-12 3-4 13, Asberry 4-12 0-0 10, Blackwell 0-4 2-2 2, Littlepage-Buggs 1-9 0-0 2, Owens 3-6 0-0 6, Porter 1-3 1-2 3, Ferreira 2-4 0-0 5, Fontleroy 2-5 0-0 5, Gillispie 4-8 1-2 9, Van Gytenbeek 1-5 0-2 3, Totals 22-68 7-12 58

SMU 11 12 11 21 55
Baylor 20 10 15 13 58

3-Point Goals_SMU 4-19 (Embry 1-3, Wilkinson 0-2, Bradley 0-5, Smith 2-5, Perry 1-2, Pitts 0-2), Baylor 7-25 (Andrews 2-7, Asberry 2-9, Owens 0-2, Ferreira 1-3, Fontleroy 1-2, Van Gytenbeek 1-2). Assists_SMU 15 (Bradley 5), Baylor 15 (Owens 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SMU 42 (Embry 11), Baylor 49 (Littlepage-Buggs 14). Total Fouls_SMU 15, Baylor 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,839.

