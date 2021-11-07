Skip to main content
No. 16 UTSA 44, UTEP 23

UTSA 16 14 7 7 44
UTEP 6 3 7 7 23
First Quarter

UTSA_McCormick 75 run (Duplessis kick), 14:43.

UTSA_FG Duplessis 51, 12:13.

UTSA_FG Duplessis 41, 7:29.

UTEP_Smith 35 pass from Hardison (kick failed), 5:21.

UTSA_FG Duplessis 33, :00.

Second Quarter

UTSA_Harris 1 run (Duplessis kick), 5:03.

UTSA_Franklin 7 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), :27.

UTEP_FG Baechle 50, :00.

Third Quarter

UTSA_Franklin 7 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 4:13.

UTEP_Smith 42 pass from Hardison (Baechle kick), :28.

Fourth Quarter

UTSA_Harris 3 run (Duplessis kick), 10:45.

UTEP_Garrett 7 pass from Hardison (Baechle kick), 6:42.

___

UTSA UTEP
First downs 28 20
Total Net Yards 561 379
Rushes-yards 42-276 31-132
Passing 285 247
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-0 2-40
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-33-0 13-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-7
Punts 0-0.0 3-36.667
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-85 7-55
Time of Possession 32:30 27:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UTSA, McCormick 21-169, Harris 9-76, Daniels 8-34, Watson 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 4). UTEP, Awatt 17-88, Hankins 6-21, Cowing 1-10, Hardison 6-8, Tupou 1-5.

PASSING_UTSA, Harris 21-33-0-285. UTEP, Hardison 13-30-0-247.

RECEIVING_UTSA, Franklin 10-114, Cephus 3-45, Clark 2-48, Sharp 2-29, McCormick 2-20, Cardenas 1-24, Stoever 1-5. UTEP, Cowing 5-112, Smith 3-91, Garrett 3-26, Awatt 1-11, R.Flores 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UTEP, Baechle 37.