No. 15 UTSA 27, Southern Miss 17

Southern Miss. 0 10 7 0 - 17 UTSA 0 10 7 10 - 27 Second Quarter UTSA_FG Duplessis 23, 13:11. USM_Gore 9 run (Bourgeois kick), 10:32. USM_FG Bourgeois 36, 2:19. UTSA_Cephus 40 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 1:21. Third Quarter USM_Brooks 34 interception return (Bourgeois kick), 14:13. UTSA_Watson 24 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), :00. Fourth Quarter UTSA_FG Duplessis 24, 4:39. UTSA_McCormick 9 run (Duplessis kick), 4:19. ___ USM UTSA First downs 10 19 Total Net Yards 208 370 Rushes-yards 47-156 26-143 Passing 52 227 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 5-138 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-57 1-44 Comp-Att-Int 4-7-1 17-30-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 1-4 Punts 4-43.75 3-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 4-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 16-88 4-45 Time of Possession 26:36 21:58 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Southern Miss., Gore 20-123, Willis 19-37, Richard 3-12, (Team) 5-(minus 16). UTSA, McCormick 19-90, Harris 6-54, (Team) 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Southern Miss., Gore 2-4-0-33, Willis 2-3-1-19. UTSA, Harris 17-30-2-227. RECEIVING_Southern Miss., Brownlee 3-51, Dennis 1-1. UTSA, Cephus 8-106, Franklin 3-64, McCormick 2-7, Clark 2-6, Watson 1-24, Cardenas 1-20. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Miss., Bourgeois 43. UTSA, Duplessis 47.