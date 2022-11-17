Skip to main content
Sports

No. 15 TCU 95, Louisiana-Monroe 60

Howell 3-8 0-0 6, Metskhvarishvili 3-12 2-4 9, Blackmon 3-6 1-1 9, Gallion 2-8 1-2 5, Locure 4-13 5-5 14. Totals 20-66 14-18 60.

TCU (2-1)

Miller 6-9 3-3 16, O'Bannon 3-6 3-4 11, Lampkin 3-6 2-3 8, Walker 3-5 0-0 9, Wells 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 34-64 17-19 95.

Halftime_TCU 53-26. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 6-21 (Blackmon 2-4, Metskhvarishvili 1-4, Locure 1-5, Gallion 0-1), TCU 10-20 (Walker 3-4, Wells 2-3, O'Bannon 2-5, Miller 1-1). Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 26 (Howell 6), TCU 39 (Miller 7). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 6 (Howell, Metskhvarishvili, Blackmon, Gallion, Locure 1), TCU 22 (Wells 7). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 18, TCU 19.

More for you
Written By