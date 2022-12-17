No. 15 Gonzaga 100, No. 4 Alabama 90

Timme 12-18 5-8 29, Watson 7-13 2-3 17, Bolton 4-11 2-2 11, Hickman 5-8 2-2 13, Strawther 5-9 0-1 11, Smith 5-6 0-1 12, Sallis 0-2 2-2 2, Gregg 1-1 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-70 13-19 100.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies