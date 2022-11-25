No. 15 Arizona 81, Cal Baptist 63

Barrington 3-7 1-2 7, Calhoun 0-4 2-2 2, Finau 3-10 1-2 10, San Antonio 5-16 5-6 15, Webb 1-7 6-6 9, Schmidt 4-5 3-6 11, Barros 0-1 0-0 0, Klaman 3-5 0-0 9, Neale 0-2 0-0 0, Wu 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 18-24 63
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute