No. 14 TCU 83, No. 2 Kansas 60

Miller 2-5 1-2 5, O'Bannon 2-5 0-0 5, Lampkin 2-4 4-4 8, Baugh 4-10 2-2 11, Miles 5-11 3-3 15, Cork 4-6 1-3 9, Wells 7-8 0-0 17, Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Coles 3-4 2-2 9. Totals 31-57 13-16 83.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships