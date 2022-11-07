No. 14 TCU 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72

Greene 4-8 1-1 13, Plet 2-5 0-2 4, Doss 9-19 3-4 25, Milton 2-10 3-3 7, Curry 3-9 0-0 8, Harris 3-5 0-0 8, Lewis 2-4 0-0 5, Ware 1-3 0-0 2, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 7-10 72.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1