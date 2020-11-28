Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS (3-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thomas 24 3-6 5-5 3-10 2 2 11
Daniels 32 5-9 5-7 0-7 2 3 15
Dungee 33 8-21 6-9 3-6 0 3 25
Ramirez 33 3-8 4-4 0-2 0 3 12
Slocum 28 5-13 1-1 0-6 5 4 12
Barnum 18 3-4 3-6 1-4 0 1 9
Davis 5 0-2 2-2 1-2 0 0 2
Mason 27 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-66 26-34 11-44 9 16 86

Percentages: FG 4.909, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Dungee 3-6, Ramirez 2-4, Slocum 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Mason 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Dungee 6, Ramirez 3, Slocum 3, Thomas 1, Daniels 1, Barnum 1, Mason 1)

Steals: 4 (Daniels 2, Ramirez 1, Barnum 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA GULF COAST (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cecil 19 1-6 0-0 0-5 1 5 3
Antenucci 19 2-5 1-3 0-3 0 2 6
Bryant 26 1-1 0-0 0-4 4 5 2
List 36 5-17 0-0 1-6 6 4 11
Morehouse 33 14-20 4-5 0-4 1 3 35
Adams 7 0-0 0-2 1-4 0 1 0
Blair 24 4-6 0-0 0-4 1 3 10
Dowling 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Stanley 18 5-9 0-0 1-3 0 0 13
Hackley 16 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Johnson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-66 5-10 3-36 14 25 80

Percentages: FG 48.485, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Morehouse 3-8, Stanley 3-6, Blair 2-3, Cecil 1-6, Antenucci 1-4, List 1-7, Hackley 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cecil 2, Adams 1, Blair 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Morehouse 5, Cecil 3, Bryant 3, List 2, Stanley 2, Antenucci 1, Blair 1, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (List 1, Morehouse 1, Adams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Arkansas 19 23 18 26 86
Florida Gulf Coast 25 22 20 13 80

A_0

Officials_Tiara Cruse, Kylie Galloway, David Jenkins