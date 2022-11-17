No. 14 Arizona blows out Utah Tech 104-77 behind Kriisa

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa followed up a triple-double in his previous game with a career-high 24 points and No. 14 Arizona steamrolled a third straight opponent to open the season, beating Utah Tech 104-77 on Thursday night.
Kriisa was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 at the foul line, adding four rebounds and five assists. In his previous game, last week against Southern, the junior point guard had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career triple-double, becoming just the third player in school history to do it multiple times.