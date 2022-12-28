No. 13 Virginia 66, Albany (NY) 46

Beagle 4-6 1-3 9, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Patel 1-3 1-2 3, Drumgoole 2-12 2-2 7, Hutcheson 3-7 0-0 7, Davis 4-11 0-0 11, Edmead 2-7 4-4 9, Reddish 0-1 0-0 0, Ketner 0-2 0-0 0, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 8-11 46.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies