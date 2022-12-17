No. 13 Utah 92, UC Riverside 45

Bryant 4-8 0-0 8, Atchley 1-4 0-0 3, Finau 6-12 0-0 15, Marshall 0-7 2-2 2, Webster 3-9 0-0 8, Blount 3-9 2-2 8, Tillery 0-5 0-0 0, Aikins 0-1 1-4 1, Matarranz 0-4 0-0 0, Morse 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 5-8 45
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies