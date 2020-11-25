https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/No-13-Texas-A-M-77-Lamar-61-15754703.php
No. 13 Texas A&M 77, Lamar 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N'dea Jones
|35
|8-12
|9-13
|5-11
|0
|0
|25
|Ciera Johnson
|34
|7-11
|4-6
|6-18
|2
|2
|18
|Nixon
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|3
|4
|Wells
|18
|2-8
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|4
|8
|Wilson
|27
|4-10
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|2
|9
|Dreimane
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|McKinzie Green
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|0
|Pitts
|26
|3-9
|2-3
|0-4
|5
|1
|11
|Kay Kay Green
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Maliyah Johnson
|6
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Sahara Jones
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Perry
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Tofaeono
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|22-32
|18-55
|19
|18
|77
Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Pitts 3-9, Jones 0-1, Nixon 0-3, Wells 0-2, Wilson 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 1, Nixon 1, Wilson 1, Perry 1)
Turnovers: 25 (Wilson 6, Green 4, Jones 3, Wells 3, Johnson 2, Nixon 2, Green 2, Johnson 1, Jones 1, Tofaeono 1)
Steals: 4 (Nixon 2, Wilson 1, Johnson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hastings
|31
|3-12
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|10
|Pimentel
|25
|4-12
|5-9
|0-3
|4
|1
|13
|Galloway
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|6
|Gibbs
|31
|3-7
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|5
|11
|Malone
|22
|1-4
|5-8
|1-4
|1
|5
|8
|Wilson
|14
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|7
|Collins
|16
|2-5
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Mitchell
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|0
|Dean
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|0
|Flowers
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-61
|16-23
|10-28
|14
|26
|61
Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Gibbs 3-6, Hastings 2-9, Malone 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Dean 0-2, Flowers 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (Malone 4, Dean 4, Pimentel 3, Gibbs 3, Hastings 1, Wilson 1)
Steals: 10 (Pimentel 4, Dean 3, Gibbs 2, Galloway 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Lamar
|20
|7
|22
|12
|—
|61
|Texas A&M
|17
|19
|28
|13
|—
|77
A_634
Officials_Pualani Spurlock, Katie Lukanich, Brian Garland
