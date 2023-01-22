Skip to main content
No. 13 Duke 62, Syracuse 50

Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Wood 2-3 0-0 4, Fair 4-18 4-4 12, Hyman 2-11 2-2 7, Woolley 1-3 0-0 2, Strong 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 6-10 2-2 15, Nyah Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Saniaa Wilson 1-1 4-6 6, Totals 18-51 12-14 50

DUKE (17-2)

Brown 3-6 1-2 7, Balogun 4-9 2-5 10, Day-Wilson 5-8 4-4 16, Richardson 3-7 0-0 6, Taylor 6-15 2-2 15, Corosdale 1-1 2-2 4, Heide 0-1 0-0 0, de Jesus 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Oliver 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 24-54 11-15 62

Syracuse 15 9 13 13 50
Duke 10 19 14 19 62

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 2-12 (Fair 0-5, Hyman 1-2, Woolley 0-2, Rice 1-3), Duke 3-10 (Brown 0-1, Day-Wilson 2-2, Richardson 0-1, Taylor 1-6). Assists_Syracuse 5 (Hyman 2), Duke 16 (Taylor 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 27 (Woolley 6), Duke 38 (Balogun 6, Taylor 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 18, Duke 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,147.

