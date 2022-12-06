No. 12 Baylor 80, Tarleton St. 57

Rushin 0-0 0-2 0, Bogues 0-3 0-1 0, Daniel 5-10 3-4 13, Williams 1-4 3-6 5, Hicks 2-5 1-2 6, Hopkins 2-5 3-4 7, Booker 4-10 2-2 11, Gaddy 4-4 0-2 8, Brown 0-0 4-6 4, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Archibald 0-1 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 16-29 57.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs