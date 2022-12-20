No. 12 Baylor 58, Northwestern St. 48

Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, J.Black 6-22 0-0 17, Hampton 2-4 0-2 4, Haney 3-8 0-0 8, Sharp 7-18 3-4 17, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Kuath 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Prim 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 3-6 48.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies