No. 11 Michigan St. 31, No. 13 Pittsburgh 21

Pittsburgh 7 7 7 0 \u2014 21 Michigan St. 10 0 0 21 \u2014 31 First Quarter MSU_Reed 28 pass from Thorne (Coghlin kick), 13:11. PITT_Patti 16 run (Scarton kick), 7:57. MSU_FG Coghlin 36, 2:39. Second Quarter PITT_Wayne 4 pass from Beville (Scarton kick), 1:02. Third Quarter PITT_Bright 26 fumble return (Scarton kick), 14:40. Fourth Quarter MSU_Heyward 15 pass from Thorne (pass failed), 8:06. MSU_Reed 22 pass from Thorne (Nailor pass from Thorne), 2:51. MSU_Haladay 78 interception return (Coghlin kick), :23. ___ PITT MSU First downs 14 25 Total Net Yards 274 410 Rushes-yards 32-104 36-56 Passing 170 354 Punt Returns 1-0 2-25 Kickoff Returns 3-37 1-16 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-78 Comp-Att-Int 16-23-1 29-50-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-39 3-24 Punts 8-43.0 3-46.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-35 Time of Possession 24:47 35:12 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Davis 12-43, Addison 1-28, Patti 3-27, Hammond 4-20, Abanikanda 5-16, Beville 7-(minus 30). Michigan St., Simmons 16-23, Collins 6-15, Joiner 2-8, Heyward 1-7, Thorne 10-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Pittsburgh, Beville 14-18-1-149, Patti 2-5-0-21. Michigan St., Thorne 29-50-1-354. RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Addison 7-114, Davis 3-16, Stovall 2-14, Bartholomew 1-9, Krull 1-8, Jacques-Louis 1-5, Wayne 1-4. Michigan St., Nailor 6-108, Reed 6-80, Mosley 5-58, Heyward 5-37, M.Carr 2-35, Coleman 2-20, Joiner 2-11, Simmons 1-5. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Michigan St., Coghlin 33.