No. 11 Gonzaga 85, Montana 75

Bannan 8-12 1-1 19, Di.Thomas 4-11 6-6 15, Martin 2-5 2-2 8, Moody 5-15 0-2 13, Whitney 7-10 1-2 15, Nap 1-2 0-1 2, Oke 1-1 1-2 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Vazquez 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 11-16 75.

GONZAGA (10-3)

Timme 12-16 8-13 32, Watson 3-7 0-0 6, Bolton 0-3 5-6 5, Hickman 2-7 0-1 5, Strawther 4-5 5-5 15, Smith 3-6 4-5 11, Gregg 2-4 4-4 9, Sallis 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 26-34 85.

Halftime_Gonzaga 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Montana 8-20 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1), Gonzaga 5-17 (Strawther 2-2, Gregg 1-2, Smith 1-2, Hickman 1-5, Bolton 0-1, Watson 0-2, Sallis 0-3). Fouled Out_Di.Thomas, Anderson. Rebounds_Montana 24 (Bannan, Di.Thomas, Moody 4), Gonzaga 30 (Timme 11). Assists_Montana 9 (Moody 3), Gonzaga 12 (Timme 5). Total Fouls_Montana 25, Gonzaga 15. A_6,000 (6,000).

