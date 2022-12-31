No. 10 UCLA 82, No. 17 Oregon 74

Bessoir 2-8 0-0 6, Brown 3-4 1-2 7, Conti 4-10 2-2 11, Osborne 6-15 3-3 17, Rice 7-17 5-6 21, Iwuala 2-2 0-1 4, Jaquez 4-5 0-2 8, Sontag 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 31-68 11-16 82
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies