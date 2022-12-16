Skip to main content


No. 10 UCLA 59, Southern Cal 56

Bessoir 7-13 0-0 16, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Conti 0-4 4-4 4, Osborne 6-24 1-2 14, Rice 6-18 2-3 14, Iwuala 2-3 0-0 4, Jaquez 1-4 0-0 2, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 24-73 8-11 59

SOUTHERN CAL (9-1)

Adika 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 5-11 4-8 15, Sissoko 8-15 4-7 20, Littleton 2-10 4-4 10, Williams 1-8 0-1 2, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Akunwafo 0-1 0-0 0, Bigby 3-7 0-0 9, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Miura 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 12-20 56

UCLA 16 23 13 7 59
Southern Cal 14 14 16 12 56

3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-23 (Bessoir 2-5, Conti 0-3, Osborne 1-9, Rice 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1), Southern Cal 6-16 (Adika 0-1, Marshall 1-1, Sissoko 0-1, Littleton 2-5, Williams 0-1, Bigby 3-6, Miura 0-1). Assists_UCLA 12 (Conti 6), Southern Cal 14 (Littleton 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 47 (Osborne 13), Southern Cal 36 (Marshall 10). Total Fouls_UCLA 19, Southern Cal 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,109.

