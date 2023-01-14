No. 10 Texas 72, Texas Tech 70

Batcho 0-1 0-0 0, Obanor 3-8 2-4 8, Harmon 3-8 6-8 13, Isaacs 7-19 4-4 23, Tyson 5-9 1-2 12, Aimaq 5-12 1-2 12, Washington 1-3 0-0 2, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 14-20 70.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships