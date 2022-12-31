No. 10 Gonzaga 111, Pepperdine 88

Lewis 9-14 0-0 20, Porter 7-12 3-4 17, Basham 7-10 3-3 17, Mallette 4-9 2-3 11, M.Mitchell 5-11 1-2 13, Moore 2-5 0-0 5, Pitre 1-3 0-0 2, Zidek 0-2 2-2 2, Deng 0-1 1-2 1, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 12-16 88.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies