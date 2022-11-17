No. 10 Creighton 80, UC Riverside 51

Olbrich 3-7 0-0 6, Martinez 0-5 2-2 2, Cameron 2-9 0-0 4, Pullin 4-10 0-0 8, Tattersall 5-12 0-0 11, Hartwell 4-6 0-0 9, Owens 2-8 2-2 7, Salaridze 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Pickens 0-0 0-2 0, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 4-6 51.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute