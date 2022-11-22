No. 1 South Carolina 79, Cal Poly 36

Boston 6-9 0-1 12, Saxton 5-9 0-0 10, Beal 0-0 0-0 0, Cooke 5-12 0-0 11, Fletcher 4-5 0-2 8, Amihere 6-7 1-3 13, Watkins 5-6 0-0 10, Cooper 2-5 0-2 5, Johnson 1-1 2-2 4, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 2-5 1-2 6, Totals 36-61 4-12 79
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute